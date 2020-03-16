Gun owners offer to help police with shooting skills after Cele's 'puzzling' order

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Private gun owners have said that they will reach out to local police officers to help maintain a high-quality shooting standard. This after police Minister Bheki Cele recently amended the Firearms Control Act, requiring officers to be tested for firearm competency once every five years, rather than the previous once a year. Jonathan Deal, interim spokesperson for the #SafeCitizen Campaign, said the change was “puzzling at a time when policemen and women were dying in gunfights with criminals”. “Frankly, we would have expected the minister to move in exactly the opposite direction. “It has been reported in the media that the annual SAPS competency test has often been bedevilled by a lack of ammunition and that a percentage of members have failed to pass,” he said.

Deal said training should be increased and not reduced, and it was an opportunity for legal gun owners to “step up to the plate” by reaching out to their local police commander and offering to sponsor free and voluntary practice sessions at local ranges.

“The practice will be under the supervision of qualified and registered instructors, using properly licensed training firearms.

“Our concept of #SafeCitizen embraces our policemen and women too, and we think that vital firearm skills should be practised at least every quarter.

“We intend mobilising our network of lawful gun owners to share in the cost of ammunition and training.

“Instructors and ranges will be asked to donate their time and facilities for this important community initiative.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathaphelo Peters said the police force functioned on policies and national instructions.

These were reviewed regularly, towards ensuring effective execution and fulfilment of the police’s constitutional mandate to prevent and combat crime.

“To this end, the recent amendment to the Firearms Control Act by Police Minister Bheki Cele means that police will, like civilians, undergo maintenance shooting only every five years rather than annually as has been the case.

“We need to clarify and emphasise that police will still undergo regular, mandatory shooting practice and firearm exercises and not necessarily wait for five years to do that.

“It is only the maintenance shooting (test) that they will undergo every five years.”

Cape Times