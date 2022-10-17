Gungubele in the dark about Phala Phala break-in, theft

Cape Town - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said he was not informed about the break-in and theft of foreign currency on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo two years ago. DA MP Andrew Whitfield wrote to Gungubele enquiring whether he and the State Security Agency were informed of the theft of a large sum of foreign currency on Ramaphosa’s farm in February 2020.

Whitfiled also asked about the steps that were taken to report the crime through the official channels. In his written response, Gungubele said he was only appointed as a member of Cabinet on August 5, 2021. He said he was not informed of the theft of large sums of money at the farm.

“The State Security Agency (SSA) was not informed of the theft of money that occurred in February 2020. “The mandate of the SSA does not extend to the private residences of the President, and as a result the SSA played no role in the aftermath of the February 2020 theft,” he said. Former SSA director-general Arthur Fraser lifted the lid on the theft when he laid a charge at the Rosebank police station earlier this year.

In an explosive affidavit, Fraser said Ramaphosa kept foreign currency concealed in his furniture at his Phala Phala farm as prima facie proof of money laundering. It has been claimed that about R62m was stolen and people were paid to keep quiet about the matter. Ramaphosa has confirmed the incident but claimed the amount involved was far less.

He claimed to have reported the incident to the head of the presidential protection unit and that he was not involved in criminal conduct. Asked by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi whether the SSA was involved in any way in the burglary investigation into the Phala Phala farm theft, Gungubele denied SSA's involvement. “No. The SSA derives its mandate from Section 2 of the National Strategic Intelligence Act, 1994 (Act No 39 of 1994),” he said.

“This mandate does not cover the private residences of the President and thus the SSA had no involvement in the Phala Phala investigation, not before, nor after the alleged criminal acts that took place in February 2020 ,” Gungubele said. In August, State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa denied involvement of SSA. “No state resources were utilised by SSA to conceal the February 2020 alleged theft at Phala Phala farm in Limpopo,” Kodwa said when he was responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces.

The Phala Phala farm incident is the subject of various investigations by State institutions. “These include, including the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), the Office of the Public Protector, South African Reserve Bank and South African Revenue Service. Parliament appointed a three member independent panel of experts to determine whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer on his Phala Phala farmgate scandal.