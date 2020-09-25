Gunmen stormed Cape bishop's house and opened fire on him and daughter

Cape Town - The Khayelitsha family of a respected community leader and a church bishop have been left fearing for their lives after three gunmen stormed his house and opened fire on him and his 29-year-old daughter. According to Kwanele Magibisela’s nephew, Myolise, suspects entered the house at Goqoza Street in Town Two on Tuesday night. “My uncle had just returned from a nearby informal settlement where he is a vendor. As he was walking inside the house, three unknown men followed him inside. They shot him and asked his daughter Zanele what her name was. After she told them, they shot her. “She was carrying her 2-year-old baby who fell, luckily the bullet didn’t strike the child. My aunt, who was in the kitchen at the time, survived by running to the bedroom for cover. “My uncle was on the community committee and a bishop in church.

“Everyone knew him and loved him, so we are still puzzled and shocked about this attack,” he said.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said that Lingelethu police members were investigating a double murder case.

“According to reports, police attended, and upon their arrival they were informed that unidentified suspects entered the house and shot a man and woman. The woman was declared dead on the scene while the man died on arrival at hospital.

“Detectives are following up on leads in an effort to arrest those responsible,” said Rwexana.

The circumstances leading to the incident and the motive were being investigated.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairperson, Ndithini Tyhido, said: “As the KDF, we are aware of the senseless attack on that family and strongly condemn it. Two lives are too many, especially coming from one family. It doesn’t matter what the suspects’ intentions were, no one has a right to kill. If the community doesn’t work together to fight crime in the area, then we will still see more of these violent crimes.”

The shooting comes as the family of Lungile Xelelo, 32, from Crossroads, are still searching for answers after he was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday.

Xelelo had been sitting with his friends outside his home in Noxolo Street when a white VW vehicle pulled up and three occupants fired several shots and fled the scene.

The 32-year-old and three other victims died in hospital, while another is recovering in hospital..

According to Xelelo’s aunt, Nonceba Dyantyi, he was not part of any gang.

“The family are still shocked and we still don’t know if maybe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time, because he was not part of local gangs.

“We are hoping the perpetrators will be arrested soon so that we get closure,” said Dyantyi.

Anyone with information about the Magibisela murders can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the MySAPSApp.

Regarding the Crossroads murders, contact Detective Captain Mlonyeni on 083 719 3621 or Detective Captain Pakaman 082 469 2470.

