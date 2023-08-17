Gunshot to head kills man near Retreat railway station

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting near Retreat train station on Thursday. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the shooting occurred at about 9am.

“This office can confirm a shooting incident… at the corner of Joe Mark’s Boulevard and Swanswyk Road, Retreat, injuring four persons of which one succumbed due to injuries sustained.” When Saps arrived at the scene, they found the body of an unidentified male in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the head and three others injured, Van Wyk said. The injured were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

“Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. The motive for this incident (could) possibly (be) taxi-related. “The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Van Wyk said. Police were investigating a case of murder and three attempted murders.

Santaco has, however, denied that the shooting was taxi-related, saying they had not received news of any incidents related to the minibus taxi industry on Thursday morning. Metrorail confirmed they were aware of the incident which did not affect its services in the area. Anyone with any information on the shooting is requested to contact the investigating officer is Detective Sergeant Okkers on 083 234 0489 or anonymously contact Crime Stop at 086 0010 111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.