Gwede Mantashe unfazed by remarks to 'kill him'

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says his refusal to sign a memorandum of understanding relating to a just transition deal had ruffled feathers, with some even calling for his “murder or killing”. “The way they are irritated that they feel I must be killed is fine with me but I must still do what I believe in.

“Nobody should be (made) to sign a document without reading it. “That in itself is the biggest mistake you can ever commit because you’ll bind the country/yourself in an issue that you don’t understand,” he said. Mantashe was referring to a Twitter post relating to a story about how he had snubbed an event to sign a memorandum of understanding with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark in relation to a just energy transition deal.

Instead, he reportedly attended a Cosatu meeting in Boksburg. Nicole Barlow’s post that “we failed to do a Chris Hani on him ... ” in apparent reference to Mantashe, has caused outrage, with the SA Communist Party (SACP) – the party Chris Hani was the leader of – condemning it, saying they were preparing to pursue criminal charges. SACP spokesperson, Alex Mashilo, said: “The National Office Bearers of the SACP have seen and strongly condemn the post by the person called Nicole Barlow, who uses the Twitter handle @ Nicole_Barlow.

“The SACP has taken a screen-shot of the post and has decided to prepare laying a charge with the police. We were in a secretariat meeting, (the) SACP general secretary will share it with Mama Limpho Hani, the meeting decided.” However, Barlow has stuck to her guns, saying the comment was not racist nor inciting violence.

“The outpouring of vitriol and overboard accusations that the flippant remark was in any way racist or constituted a threat of violence towards Mantashe, are both ludicrous and neither was it intended that way. “I accept there are limits to free speech in South Africa. Was there any intent to provoke and/or cause harm to Mantashe himself by a side comment?

There was not. “It is now common knowledge that Hani was being followed by the apartheid security services, which the ANC was aware of. “They could have, should they have wanted to, prevented his murder. Boksburg is synonymous with the murder of Chris Hani, and it was this association to which I referred.

“If the NPA would like to speak to me about my comment, I would welcome the meeting. If the police feel I have a case to answer for, they may email me, and I shall respond accordingly. “The overwhelming theme of the responses on Twitter, besides those whose replies were far worse than my original comment, was about needing revenge on white people as though they must all carry the sin committed by one. “That the general public were offended and that it would open up wounds – not yet healed – for the Hani family, was a completely unintended consequence of the comment, and for that I apologise,” Barlow said in a statement.

Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, was released from prison and placed on parole in December last year. The Polish murderer had killed the uMkhonto we Sizwe chief of staff, in the driveway of his Boksburg home in 1993. His murder is still felt by the communities and his comrades whom he led. The Rational Youth Movement that works to address social issues and advance democracy said the comment was very hurtful.

“According to us (Barlow’s) statement was racist and inciting violence against leaders, people who are public bearers. “We cannot allow a situation where people can incite violence without consequences. That statement is talking about a Struggle stalwart, someone who has fought for this country,” the movement’s spokesperson, Doctor Shange, said. The organisation said it had lodged a criminal complaint against Barlow, at the Springs police station on Monday.