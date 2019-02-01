Photo: Facebook / Glenroma Women’s Empowerment Network

Cape Town – Local NPO Glenroma Women’s Empowerment Network (GWEN) is changing the lives of more than 100 Bellville South children and youth through its holistic upliftment programmes. Working with about four schools in the area, the organisation identified 80 disadvantaged families comprising 350 individuals who need help and support.

GWEN, the brainchild of 59-year-old Renay Ogle, was started to address the country’s triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

“I had been doing charity work post-1994 while I was still working for the government. In 2016 I saw it was time to give back my skills and time by uplifting and empowering the community.

"We provide food parcels to the identified families, offer learner support, where retired principals and other retired teachers tutor maths every Tuesday and Thursday for free.

"They also help with reading and writing skills. Some of these learners cannot do homework and assignments at home because of different types of violence they get subjected to so we also assist them,” Ogle said.

With more funds, she said, they would be able to deliver the food parcels often but now they could only afford to do so once a quarter. However, during the school holidays they provide nutritious meals for breakfast and lunch.

“During the holidays we want to keep the children busy and not see them lured or interested in gangs, alcohol and substances.

"So every year we have a 10-week empowerment programme for teenagers aged between 12 and 18 aimed at building youth resilience. They are taught about teenage pregnancy, substance abuse and leadership skills,” Ogle said.

GWEN also has a learnership programme recruiting and training former matrics who cannot afford tertiary education and are unemployed.

The youths get a stipend ranging from R1 800 to R2 200 and are assisted in finding employment.

“We also work closely with police, universities, neighbourhood watches, religious structures and other organisations such as Artscape.

"Some of these children have never been to a theatre or the city centre so this means a lot to them and they get to see life has so much to offer,” Ogle added.

