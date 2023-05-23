Hackers target the Western Cape Provincial Parliament

Cape Town – The Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) has fallen victim to a cybersecurity attack. This after ICT services were temporarily inaccessible following a breach that took place on Monday night.

WCPP spokesperson Matthys Odendal confirmed that the WCPP experienced a cybersecurity breach overnight. “As cybersecurity is the single biggest threat in the world currently, the WCPP has invested heavily in cybersecurity measures, business continuity and disaster recovery plans. “These plans have been activated and the matter reported to the SAPS and the State Security Agency.

“To this end, the institution is currently in the process of recovering its systems from backups to a secure environment. “As per the plans, this will be done systematically, and services will be restored in a phased approach. “No WCPP business will be affected,” he said.

Odendal added that the planned sitting of the House scheduled for Thursday would not be affected by this and will go ahead as planned. Police in the province meanwhile said they were not aware of the incident. Police spokesperson, Andrè Traut said: “Kindly be advised that this office has as yet, no record of the matter cited in your enquiry.”