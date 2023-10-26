Halaal certification body takes lead in rejecting Israeli goods

Human rights organisation #Africa4Palestine has called on other halaal certification bodies to follow the Muslim Judicial Council’s Halaal Trust (MJCHT) lead in adopting a policy position to decline, refuse and not certify any goods or services emanating from Israel. In a statement on Wednesday, the SA-based certification body MJCHT said it commits itself to ethical business practices in line with international law and human rights.

“As part of this commitment, the MJCHT declines the certification of any goods or services emanating from Israel. The MJCHT, furthermore, declines the certification of any Israeli based companies or their directly controlled foreign subsidiaries,” the MJCHT said. #Africa4Palestine welcomed the resolution.

“The MJCHT has adopted a policy position to decline, refuse and not certify any goods or services emanating from Israel – to boycott all such Israeli companies and products. This has major domestic and international implications as well as wide ranging financial and economic impact,” the organisation said. MJCHT is a certification body that provides compliance certificates to companies that manufacture food and drink products as well as to restaurants and other similar establishments that meet certain strict criteria. Certificates are voluntary, however, in practice, Muslims will not purchase a product that does not have a certificate from an authorised certification or compliance body such as the MJCHT.

Similarly, Muslims will also not eat at a restaurant that does not have a certificate from a compliance/ certification body, the organisation said. “(The) announcement and decision follows MJCHT’s engagements with #Africa4Palestine. We thank the MJCHT for these discussions and commend the body for the position that it has adopted. We also thank Chief Mandla Mandela for his support both in this MJCHT decision as well as his unwavering commitment to the Palestinian struggle against Israeli apartheid. “The MJCHT decision, which is the first such decision in the world, should and will set an example for other such compliance and certification bodies.

We call on all other halaal certification bodies to adopt a similar position to that of the MJCHT. #Africa4Palestine has written to such bodies both in South Africa as well as internationally. “Israeli companies and products not receiving such certification going forward will isolate them from major markets across the globe with colossal financial consequences.”