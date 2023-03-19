Half a million measles vaccines administered in Western Cape - more needed

Cape Town - With 11 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in the Western Cape, the province has encouraged parents, guardians and caregivers to take their children to get vaccinated. A total of 545 121 measles vaccines have been administered provincially as part of the measles vaccination campaign that runs until March 31.

A total of 18 284 measles vaccines have also been administered by private pharmacies, clinics and healthcare providers. The provincial health department said translated to 32% of the 1 727 392 children under the age of 15 that need to be vaccinated by the end of March. The breakdown of measles vaccines administered provincially, as of 15 March 2023 is:

Cape Metro – 279 888 (25% coverage rate)

Cape Winelands – 48 534 (40% coverage rate)

Central Karoo – 11 389 (54% coverage rate)

Garden Route – 72 920 (46% coverage rate)

Overberg – 32 961 (42% coverage rate)

West Coast – 48 534 (40% coverage rate) “Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent measles. “And when enough children 6 months to 15 years of age get vaccinated against measles, the more we can stop future outbreaks,” said Sonia Botha, the coordinator of the Western Cape’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation. “Our target is for a large proportion of eligible children to be vaccinated against measles, therefore the support from parents is very important.