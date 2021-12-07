Half of the adult population in Western Cape vaccinated

CAPE TOWN - More than 50% of adults in the Western Cape have been vaccinated with at least one dose. So noted the provincial health department, as it said though only halfway, the 51.36% or 2 556 131 of adults in the province have ensured they are protected against severe illness.

"These vaccination targets are still not near the 70%+ targets that we have set ourselves for year-end. The Department would really like to improve the vaccination coverage, particularly of the older and more vulnerable population," the province said. To date, 511 524 people 60 years and older have been vaccinated – 70.73% of the total population in this age group. A further 421 613 (61.63%) of people have been vaccinated in the 50-59 group; 807 675 (53.42%) aged 35-49; and 815 045 (39.61%) in the 18-34 age group.

In addition, 78 716 of those aged 12 – 17 have also taken up their vaccination. "With the new Omicron variant rapidly spreading, vaccination is more important than ever before to protect against severe illness and death," the department said. "We once again appeal to those who have not yet been vaccinated to take up any of the many opportunities we are providing within their communities. Get vaccinated and be protected, especially as we are entering the fourth wave.