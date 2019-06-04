The South African National Zakah Fund has shifted its Operation Fitrah Campaign to ensure 23 000 underprivileged families have a hearty meal on Eid. File Image: IOL

The South African National Zakah Fund (Sanzaf) has shifted its Operation Fitrah Campaign into top gear to ensure 23000 underprivileged families have a hearty meal on Eid. At the weekend hundreds of volunteers at various venues packed hampers that will be distributed to families in need across the Western Cape before the end of Ramadaan this week.

Sanzaf said the annual campaign was made possible through obligatory contributions during Ramadaan.

Sanzaf provincial manager Shafiek Barendse said their Bridgetown and Mitchells Plain offices had been a hive of activity as marquees were set up and truckloads of groceries were delivered.

“We had packing stations at the Rylands Civic Centre near the mosque on Saturday, where we packed 3000 hampers, with other sites including Hanover Park, Bonteheuwel, Bo-Kaap and Kraaifontein busy as well.

“These operations are occurring across the country and we hope to help in excess of 26000 families,” said Barendse.

He said Sanzaf was only able to provide these hampers through the donations received through fitrah, with many donors coming to hamper- packing events as well.

Fitrah goes towards national programmes, such as the hamper campaign, and international efforts in Africa where aid is needed.

Nationally, Sanzaf aimed to bring joy to over 27000 families on the day of Eid as part of Operation Fitrah.

According to Barendse, goods being packed into hampers will be distributed to 23000 families in the province, more than 3000 families in Gauteng, and more than 2000 families in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving the balance to be distributed in East London, Kimberley and Port Elizabeth.

“We will be distributing the hampers through mosques where we ask communities to also provide identification as we will be keeping a record.

“There’s always a greater need and we need to ensure that we are assisting as many families as we can,” said Barendse.

Anyone who would like to get involved can contact Sanzaf on 0861726923 or visit: www.sanzaf.org.za

CAPE TIMES