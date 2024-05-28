Hand found by security guard at the collapsed building site in George

Human remains found at the deadly George collapsed-building site will form part of the ongoing police investigation. The grim discovery was made by a security guard on Friday, confirmed police spokesperson Christopher Spies.

The search-and-recovery operation was concluded on May 17, and the site was then handed over to police. “Kindly be advised that no further bodies were found at the site in George. However, available reports suggest that on Friday at about 11am police were dispatched to the site, where debris of the collapsed building is still kept. “On arrival they found a hand which was discovered by security personnel deployed at the site.

“The human remains were recovered and sent to the SAPS laboratory for forensic analysis in an effort to determine the origin and whether they could be linked to a victim who was rescued during the search-and-rescue operation. “This discovery forms part of the ongoing police probe,” said Spies. Premier Alan Winde said last week that a team of structural engineers was appointed by the provincial government to investigate the cause of the George building collapse that occurred on May 6, just after 2pm.

V3 Consulting Engineers is leading the provincial government’s investigation, which comprises several phases. “The process began as soon as the investigating team arrived on site and was undertaken with the co-operation of the SAPS. Evidence was collected under the supervision of the SAPS, and we will continue to work together until the conclusion of all investigations,” Winde said. Their investigation process included documents that need to be sourced, such as construction drawings, planning and approval applications, occupational health and safety reports, as well as site diaries.

Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson Jason Lloyd said the site had not yet been handed over to them by the SAPS. Last week, the labour department’s provincial chief inspector David Esau said the site would only be handed over to the department once the SAPS had declared it safe to enter. Esau said they had not started any investigation as yet.