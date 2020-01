Hand-held smart technology helps decrease road fatalities in Western Cape









Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town – Provincial traffic statistics show there was a decrease in road fatalities last month. A total of 111 such fatalities were recorded between December 1 and December 31, 2019, compared to 167 road deaths during the same period in 2018. Yesterday, Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “This represented a decrease of 56 road fatalities compared to the figures for the period December 1 - 31, 2018. “While every death is one too many, this represents a significant year-on-year improvement during one of the busiest times of the year. “The number of deaths on roads managed by Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services declined from 95 in December 2018 to 40 in December 2019.”

He said 71 deaths were on municipal roads and 40 on provincial roads.

Operations across the province ensured road safety and, Madikizela said, key contributors to this improvement included more effective driver fatigue management control, operations to stop driving under the influence, control of reckless and negligent driving, and speed enforcement operations.

These efforts will continue throughout the year.

“The use of eNFORCE hand-held smart technology at these operations promotes traffic officer efficacy. Provincial Traffic Services will continue with 24/7 operations on provincial roads all year, to safeguard the lives of innocent road users, but we cannot do it alone.

“I want to thank every motorist who has helped keep our roads safer by diligent seatbelt use, keeping to the speed limit, and not driving under the influence,” said Madikizela.

A number of traffic operations were held during December, including 550 alcohol blitz and random breath testing roadblocks which saw 358 motorists arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On speed statistics, Madikizela said a motorist was arrested for driving 187km/* in a 100km/* zone in Laingsburg.

“Provincial Traffic Services arrested 26 motorists in the month of December for attempting to bribe an officer. In a recent case, a motorist found guilty of trying to bribe an officer was sentenced to a fine of R20 000 or 24 months’ imprisonment suspended for 5 years.

“Actions such as these are important indicators of the integrity of the Department of Transport and Public Work’s provincial traffic officers,” said Madikizela.

Cape Times