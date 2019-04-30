Nelson Mandela casts his vote at Ohlange High School hall in Inanda on April 27, 1994.

The Royal House of Mandela has denounced the DA for using former ANC president Nelson Mandela’s name and legacy in its election campaigning, saying the party was opportunistic and guilty of abusing the Mandela name to “further their own narrow class interests”. The opposition party’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, recently unveiled a new billboard in Johannesburg’s CBD that read “Honour Mandela’s vision to build one South Africa for all”.

Taking to Twitter on the day of the unveiling, the DA made a number of references to Mandela’s legacy, including tweeting: “Nelson Mandela knew, better than anyone, the dangers in splintering our society and turning groups of people against each other. He knew that our democratic project depended entirely on forging a new national identity as one unified people.” - @MmusiMaimane #OneSAforAll.

Maimane, accompanied by DA Free State premier candidate Patricia Kopane, yesterday visited the Waaihoek Wesleyan Church in Mangaung, the place where the ANC was founded in 1912.

This as the Royal House said yesterday that Mandela had remained a loyal member of the ANC.

“We dare them to tell the electorate to vote for what Nelson Mandela voted for. Until then, we say to them: hands off Mandela.

“The Royal House of Mandela is unequivocal in its position that those who stand united with apartheid Israel, as Mmusi Maimane and the DA do, are no friends of the Mandela legacy. Those entrusted with custodianship of the Mandela name and legacy cannot remain silent while such travesties are perpetrated in Madiba’s name,” the Royal House said.

“For the past 25 years of democracy, the DA has clearly demonstrated that it is a party protecting white minority privileges. Where it governs it prioritises building bicycle lanes for the privileged and neglects much-needed delivery of social services and housing.

“The only unity the DA has built in 25 years is the Ossewa kraal of white privilege.

“A vote for the DA is a vote for apartheid Israel and a vote for those who lie in Madiba’s name.

“Yes, Nelson Mandela stood for a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and just South Africa in which all can enjoy prosperity. The DA uses a few Uncle Toms to camouflage its blatant protection of colonial privilege.”

ANC acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete called the DA using Mandela’s name a “cheap strategy” and an act of desperation.

“The ANC notes the degeneration of the DA as they continue to crumble as we approach the national and provincial general elections on May 8. Only a political party whose electoral fortunes are fading by day will resort to tactics of using our former president in its electoral fortunes.

“Their cheap strategy of using the name of President Mandela, Isithwalandwe Seaparankoe, is a demonstration not only of foolishness but a crumbling party that has a major identity crisis,” Legoete said.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the party would not stop using Mandela’s name, as it believed it represented the former president’s legacy and vision for the country.

Malatsi said the Royal House’s statement was misplaced, as the house was quiet at times it should speak out over a range of issues facing the country.

“We remain the only party that is committed to realising Madiba’s vision of a rainbow nation. (The DA is) a leader in service delivery, including providing water and electricity. Municipal scoresheets show this,” Malatsi said.

CAPE TIMES