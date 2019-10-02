The residents were seeking a court order against the City to halt evictions and construction of an electricity depot, and for being in violation of a 2011 Hangberg peace agreement.
The residents hauled the city, SANParks, the provincial government and the Hangberg peace and mediation forum to court after unrest in the traditional fishing community last month.
Yesterday, the court postponed the matter for a week to allow the residents to obtain legal services, and prepare the relevant documentation.
Hangberg activist Lee Smith said they went door-to-door for help and were still unable to obtain legal assistance, but they wanted to proceed with the matter because they wanted the court to intervene.