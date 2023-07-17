Hanover Park and Philippi gang members meet the long arm of the law

The Hanover Park and Philippi community police forum (CPF) has welcomed the three life sentences handed to three members of the Laughing Boys gang. According to the police, the gang members terrorised the Cape Flats, especially Hanover Park and Philippi.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the gangsters committed “serious and violent” crimes, and were involved in dealing in drugs and in the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. “Detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit registered a project in April 2019 which focussed on the activities of this notorious gang. “During 2020, a take-down operation was conducted in which they secured the arrest of seven suspects on charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“The suspects were also charged with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. “The investigating officer assigned to the case pursued all the relevant information and remained committed to keeping the suspects behind bars,” he said. The Hanover Park and Philippi CPF secretary, Yaseen Johaar, said gangs were causing havoc within the communities and people were living in fear .

“We all know that the country has a poor conviction rate, which is mainly why the gangs are so brazen in their criminal acts. “These convictions are welcomed and we do hope that they will scare others to desist from committing these crimes. “When gangs shoot, innocent children and adults get caught in the crossfire.

“The area has six major gangs and 13 smaller ones. “Every day there are between 20 to 100 shots fired and we are experiencing a murder every weekend for the last six months – it becomes emotionally taxing. “We are calling for more projects that will work to assist the young people who desperately need help to prevent them from joining gangs,” he said.

Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile lauded the investigation team. Patekile said criminals could “run but will never be able to hide from committed police officers”. The Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson, Abie Isaacs, said: “The safety forum welcomes these sentences handed down. We hope that the police and agencies will continue to constantly apply pressure to root out gangs and crime in the Cape Flats.”