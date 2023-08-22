Hanover Park community stands together to apprehend dogfighting suspect

A suspect was arrested for dogfighting after being nabbed by Hanover Park residents on Monday night. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said the suspect was arrested and a severely injured female pit bull seized and rescued.

“(Monday) night a complaint was lodged with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s 24/7 Inspector Control Room about dogfighting that was in progress in Hanover Park. Inspector Lwazi Ntungele was immediately dispatched to investigate the matter,” the organisation said. When Ntungele arrived at the scene, the community had already apprehended one of the suspects and were keeping the injured dog safe. The other suspects, believed to be teenagers, had fled the scene.

The injured female pit bull found at the scene had multiple bite wounds all over her face, muzzle and right forelimb. The injured female pit bull had multiple bite wounds all over her face, muzzle and right forelimb. “It was evident that this is not the first time this dog was used for dogfighting. The dog was taken to a 24-hour veterinary practice for immediate examination and treatment,” the SPCA said. The suspect was taken to Philippi SAPS where he was detained. He will be charged in terms of Section 2A of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.