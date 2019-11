Hanover Park mother of three slain in gang crossfire









Craven Engel, from the Ceasefire Project, said the 28-year-old, known only as Gouwa, was caught in gang crossfire just after 4pm on Sunday. He said the shooting was between two rival gangs. Police said they were investigating a case of murder and had yet to make an arrest. "A case of murder has been opened for investigation following a shooting incident that occurred yesterday at around 4pm in Donigal Court, Hanover Park," said police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela.

“According to reports, members of Philippi police responded to a complaint of a murder at the mentioned address.

‘‘Upon arrival, they found the body of a 28-year-old woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in the upper region of her body.

"Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation and no arrests have been made as yet,” said Majikela.

Community worker Mary Bruce said shootings in the area had continued unabated in recent weeks.

Bruce was shot in her leg while hanging up washing four months ago, and after numerous surgeries, she has still not made a full recovery.

“(Gouwa) just came out of the house and she was pushing the home owner’s daughter inside the house and that’s the time the bullet got her.

‘‘It was hectic, everyone scattered, children were running, nobody knew where they were running because you don’t know from which direction they are going to shoot.”

The Ceasefire Project employs outreach workers and violence interrupters who are trained to deal in conflict resolution.

“The area is tense, we can see the gunfire on our systems, in 13 minutes nine shots were fired (yesterday) and it just carries on.

“The patterns are changing to this time of the day, but nobody is working with us to look at the data and work out effective plans to combat crime,” Engel said.

“We can’t mass mobilise and we are no longer funded by the government.”

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Cime Line at 32211.

