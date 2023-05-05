Hanover Park residents call for suspension of rape accused councillor

Cape Town - Residents in Hanover Park are calling for the City to suspend DA ward 47 councillor Antonio Van der Rheede who is out on bail on rape and sexual assault charges. This as a disciplinary hearing that took place in February was adjourned within a few hours with no explanation, said residents.

Hanover Park community activist, Roberto Stemmet, said they were fed up with the delays in justice being served. “The first disciplinary hearing appearance took place on Monday February 20, 2023, and to our dismay the hearing was abruptly adjourned within two hours of initiation. It's been more than two months now since the adjournment and we are yet to be formally informed why there has been such a long delay.

More on this WATCH: Rape claims are political- DA councillor

“As a community we feel neglected and brushed aside. We don't even know whether there was actually a disciplinary committee, nor do we know who is serving on this committee,“ he said. Rape accused DA councillor Antonio van der Rheede. Picture: Facebook “Last year we submitted all our grievances, with evidence and witnesses, leading to the City appointing an independent legal firm to review the matter and investigate it. “That happened in June last year and since (then), the matter has been back and forth.

“We haven’t heard anything. This is not a ‘Mickey Mouse’ matter. “Van der Rheede also has sexual assault charges. His matter has been moved to the regional court and we wonder why they are turning a blind and not suspending him,“ Stemmet said. Van der Rheede was arrested in October last year following allegations that he sexually assaulted a young woman in his community under the pretence of promising her a job.

He denied the allegations, saying they were politically motivated. The residents handed over a memorandum to the City last year, which listed 19 grievances against Van der Rheede. City Speaker, Felicity Purchase said: “All the issues raised by the community have been referred to the Disciplinary Committee (DC).

“However, there has been a legal challenge which is being addressed and the process will be followed to its conclusion,” Purchase said. Hanover Park resident and the mother of the victim, who cannot be named, said they were waiting anxiously for the truth to come out. “I don’t feel good that he is still a councillor, knowing about what he has done. I don’t think that justice was served. There were some people who offered us money to withdraw the case.