Happy ending as missing service dog Shiba found unharmed in Delft

Missing service dog Shiba has been found unharmed in Delft after being separated from her handler when they were hijacked in Philippi East two weeks ago. Shiba is a Bidvest Protea Coin company service dog, that does explosive detection at the airport.

She protects people and cargo that go into aeroplanes. A R5 000 reward was offered to anyone with information leading to Shiba’s safe return last week. It was reported that the company’s security guard and Shiba were driving to the airport from their accommodation in Muizenberg using a GPS, when they found their way to Philippi East where they were hijacked at gunpoint.

The handler utilising her had fled the scene, while Shiba was dropped off along the road by the hijackers. The female German Shepherd was last seen heading to Lower Crossroads with two men, according to eyewitnesses. While there had been no sign of the missing dog, her dog kennel was found offloaded in the same area.

Bidvest Protea Coin company dog handler, Gerrit Levin, confirmed she was found unharmed on Tuesday. “She was found in Delft. We were informed that she was sold to a guy for R300 in the community and they handed her over to us. She is safe and doing very well now,” he said. Levin has thanked the public for their assistance.