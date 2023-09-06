Harmful plant poisons and what to do when exposed to them

On average, the Poisons Information Helpline in the Western Cape receives 290 calls concerning plant poisoning every year, of which most cases involve preschool children aged 6 and younger. While ingestion by children is mostly exploratory, resulting in mild or no symptoms, parents and caregivers have been encouraged to keep plants that are potentially poisonous well out of reach of children, or supervise them when they explore the environment, whether at home or in public.

Brightly-coloured berries or seeds can attract children to have a taste. Most of the seeds have a hard kernel that passes through the gastrointestinal system intact. Some seeds, such as castor oil seeds and Central African lucky bean (Abrus precatorius), must be chewed to release the toxin. One seed or bean of these plants can cause severe effects in a child. Arina du Plessis, a specialist in poison information at the Tygerberg Poisons Information Centre, said: “Larger ingestions or plants used for recreational use are seen more in adults and teenagers, and can cause more severe effects. For example, delicious monster and arum lilies contain calcium oxalate crystals. A burning sensation can be expected in the mouth. It’s advisable to give the child an ice lolly or ice cube to suck on. Hospitalisation is required with excessive drooling or difficulty in breathing.”

In terms of plants containing atropine-like substances, for example, moonflowers (Brugmansia) and Datura stramonium (so-called “malpitte”), a number of symptoms can be expected including flushed skin, raised temperature, dilated pupils, agitation and hallucinations. It is important to take the person to hospital.. When ingesting berry and seed plants, for example, syringa berries or lucky beans (from the coral tree), symptoms including nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pains can be expected. If the symptoms are severe, see a doctor. In terms of exposure to castor oil seeds, which need to be chewed to release the toxin, severe vomiting and diarrhoea as well as multi-organ damage can be expected within 24 hours. The person should be taken to hospital immediately.

In terms of plants containing an irritant latex-containing sap like the Euphorbia species, symptoms include irritation of the eye, photophobia, conjunctivitis and corneal damage. When skin exposure occurs, dermatitis, a rash and blisters can be expected. “Irrigate the skin profusely with water within 10 minutes and take the patient to the doctor for further treatment if needed,” Du Plessis said.