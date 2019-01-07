Noellene Gouws Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The public has been asked to provide information relating to the disappearance of Brackenfell resident Noellene Gouws. Gouws, 56, went missing from her home in Vredekloof on Wednesday, January 2, at about 5pm, police said.

“She was last seen by her son. He reported her missing on Friday afternoon since she never returned home,” police spokesperson FC van Wyk said.

Gouws left in her silver coloured Opel Corsa 1300 IS with registration number CA 923 834 (yellow number plates).

She has long blonde hair, blue/green eyes and is of light complexion.

She is approximately 1,68m tall and weighs around 60kg. At the time of her disappearance she was seen neatly dressed in grey three-quarter pants, a white patterned lady’s shirt and sandals.

Anyone with information is requested to contact investigating officer Sergeant Danie Qundana of Brackenfell SAPS on 0766953851 or 0219805729 / 9805737 / 9831940.

Cape Times