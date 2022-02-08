Have your say on City of Cape Town’s draft Integrated Human Settlements Sector Plan

CAPE TOWN - The public has until March 8 to comment on the City of Cape Town’s draft Integrated Human Settlements Sector Plan which will outline its implementation plan in providing for the housing needs of the steadily growing population over the next five years. In a statement, the City said the human settlements directorate completed its draft Integrated Human Settlements Sector Plan and the comment period was officially open to the public.

“The National Housing Act 107 of 1997 requires that all municipalities must plan to facilitate the delivery of housing opportunities as part of their overall plan for their municipality. The City’s plan outlines the vision and strategies of the City towards urban development and place making through housing provision,” the City said. The comment period is open from February 7 to March 8. The Integrated Human Settlements Sector Plan is being developed as a component of the City’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and therefore outlines the human settlements contribution to the City’s 5-year Integrated Development Plan for the new term of office from 2022 to 2027.

“The Integrated Human Settlements Sector Plan is aligned to the international, national, provincial and City legislation, policies and strategies within the human settlements, spatial and built environment context to ensure a holistic view towards the development of integrated human settlements. “The City encourages residents to look through the Integrated Human Settlements Sector Plan and to submit their comments to us through the official channels,” said Mayco member for human settlements, Malusi Booi. To view the Draft Integrated Human Settlements Sector Plan (IHSSP) visit:

https://bit.ly/3GAfO4M Executive summaries of the plans can be found at City libraries and sub-council offices. Submit your comments online: https://bit.ly/3LhrgGa or via whatsapp: 063 299 9927

Comments can be submitted in person by visiting the nearest sub-council office to complete and submit a comment form, or delivering a written comment by hand to the nearest sub-council office or City library. The Public Participation Unit will assist if a member of the public would like to submit comments and has a disability or is unable to read or write. Contact: Zandile Mahlasela: 021 400 5501 For more information, contact: [email protected]