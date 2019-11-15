Have your say on new car licence mark for Western Cape









File photo: Matthew Jordaan / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela will today publish a notice in the Provincial Gazette calling for public comments on the allocation of a new provincial licence mark to all the registering authorities of the Western Cape. According to the department, this is a pre-emptive move, driven by the rate at which the current “CAA” and “CAW” licence numbers are fast approaching the 100 000 mark, both expected to happen within the next month. When the CAW licence mark reaches 100 000 licence numbers it will be replaced by the new licence mark CAG, as published in Provincial Gazette 7884, on February 26, 2018. This is an interim arrangement until a new provincial licence mark is in place to cover all the areas of the province. The CAA licence mark will, however, be allowed to exceed 100 000 in the interim as the higher than expected demand for CAA licence numbers will not allow for a new local licence mark to be published in time.

This means that such a licence number will, therefore, consist of a combination of nine characters.

The department advised the public, traffic law enforcement authorities, as well as certified number plate manufacturers that one of the five sizes of number plates that are legally allowed on vehicles registered before January 1, 2010 will not comply with the SABS standards (SANS code) if a nine-character licence number is used.

Therefore, instead of the 440mm x 120mm size number plate, the 520mm x 113mm size must be used as this will enable motorists to still comply with the law.

Earlier this week, 81 964 CAA numbers had been allocated since its introduction on April 13 this year.

Any person or organisation wishing to comment on the content of the notice will be requested to lodge the comments in writing before or on December 13, by submitting comments to and in the manner stipulated in the notice as published in the Provincial Gazette.

Madikizela is expected to publish a notice calling for public comments on the increase of vehicle licence fees.

The average increase proposed is about 4.5%. Licence fees are, among other activities, predominantly used for maintenance and building of the road infrastructure.

Visit www.westerncape.gov.za/tpw for more information.

Cape Times