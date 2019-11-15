Cape Town – Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela will today publish a notice in the Provincial Gazette calling for public comments on the allocation of a new provincial licence mark to all the registering authorities of the Western Cape.
According to the department, this is a pre-emptive move, driven by the rate at which the current “CAA” and “CAW” licence numbers are fast approaching the 100 000 mark, both expected to happen within the next month.
When the CAW licence mark reaches 100 000 licence numbers it will be replaced by the new licence mark CAG, as published in Provincial Gazette 7884, on February 26, 2018.
This is an interim arrangement until a new provincial licence mark is in place to cover all the areas of the province.
The CAA licence mark will, however, be allowed to exceed 100 000 in the interim as the higher than expected demand for CAA licence numbers will not allow for a new local licence mark to be published in time.