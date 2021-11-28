Hawks arrest Table View suspected cop killers in Bellville, two more in hospital

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have made another breakthrough in the murder and attempted murder of police officers, arresting two suspects allegedly involved in the deadly shootout following an armed robbery at a business in Killarney Gardens on Friday. The four armed suspects allegedly held staff at gunpoint inside the building and started shooting at the police as they fled.

“Police responded. As a consequence a shootout started leading to two police officials wounded and two robbers also injured. Sadly, a 48-year-old police sergeant from Table View who sustained a gunshot wound to his head died on arrival at a medical facility in the area. Another policeman was shot in the leg,” said police spokesperson Novela Potelwa. One of them, a 34-year-old man was wounded and arrested on the scene while a second suspect aged 36, who also sustained a gunshot wound was apprehended in the vicinity. Their two accomplices were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Bellville with Crime Intelligence and National Intervention Unit on Saturday.