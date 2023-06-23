Hawks close in on security firm

The Hawks have set their sights on arresting more people linked to a private security company found to have been in possession of 34 pistols, eight shotguns and a number of ammunition licensed under a Centurion-based firm in Gauteng. This, after Mark Carelse, arrested at Custodian Global Security in Bax Street, Ndabeni on Wednesday, was granted R5 000 bail when he appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The 57-year-old, charged with possession of firearms and ammunition without the proper licensing, is expected back in court on September 15. Detailing their case, Hawks spokesperson, Siyabulela Vukubi, said they had launched an inquiry in May in order to probe the existence and registration of Custodian Global Security VIP and Medical Private Security company, with Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira), Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and Enhanced Firearm System. “After a thorough and collective investigation by National Priority Violent Crime (NPVC), Provincial FLASH, Provincial Crime Scene Investigation (PCSI) and Psira, it was established that the company does not exist on the Enhanced Firearm System or Psira,” said Vukubi.

More on this Suspect arrested for possessing assortment of guns following probe into private security company

The Ndabeni premises were visited on Wednesday to conduct a compliance inspection in Maitland, and the team discovered 42 firearms, 34 pistols and eight shotguns, and a number of ammunition, said Vukubi. “It was later established that the firearms found on the premises are licensed under a company based in Centurion. A case of possession of firearms and ammunition without licence, permit, or authorization in terms of Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000 was opened against the suspect who was found on the premises during the inspection,” said Vukubi. Enquiries to the Psira were not answered by deadline on Thursday.