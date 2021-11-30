Hawks hailed for quick arrest of suspected cash-in-transit robber
Share this article:
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Hawks head Mboiki Obed Ngwenya has hailed the officers behind the arrest of a suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robber nabbed hours after he and two accomplices allegedly disarmed and robbed a security guard of an undisclosed amount of money in Gqeberha.
The cash van was collecting money from a wholesaler in Broadways on Monday when a guard was allegedly accosted by three armed men who pointed at him with firearms while he went to collect cash boxes from the shop and the driver remained in the Fidelity vehicle.
“The trio allegedly disarmed and robbed the security guard of an undisclosed amount of money before they fled in a silver grey Almera sedan with a GP registration plate.
“The Gqeberha Crime Combating Unit and Mthatha National Investigation Unit followed the lead by the Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit about the runaway car, which led to the arrest of the suspect in Salsonville, Gqeberha,” said Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela .
She said a vehicle matching the description of the alleged getaway vehicle was spotted parked inside the yard of the premises in Salsonville.
“One suspect, 43, was found in the car with some of the money suspected to have been robbed from the CIT crime scene. The suspect was arrested by the joint police team and the docket was handed over to the Hawks for further investigation. He is expected to appear in court soon and the investigation into the remaining suspects continues,” she said.