Hawks make another breakthrough in the murder of prominent activist Loyiso Nkohla

A third arrested in connection with the murder of activist Loyiso Mabandla Nkohla is set to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Hawks spokesperson, Siyabulela Vukubi, said the 39-year-old was arrested on Thursday in Peddie in Eastern Cape and is expected to appear in transit in the court.

“His arrest emanates from an incident on April 17, 2023 where Mabandla (Nkohla) was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station. “It is believed he was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail’s Central Line, where families had built their homes,” said Vukubi. This follows a breakthrough on Monday when the Hawks confirmed the arrest of a second suspect, Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38, following a trace operation which led them to Kathlehong, Tshawane.

Mdlungu will appear in the dock at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court alongside Zukisa Tshabile, 38, who was taken into custody at the end of October. During a previous appearance, the court heard Tshabile was allegedly linked to the incident through another suspect, who hired him and others to kill the former ANCYL leader. Previously, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Tshabile was also facing 17 other charges of attempted murder.

Applauding the “relentless efforts” by authorities to bring the perpetrators to book following Mdlungu’s arrest, Nkohla’s widow, Nyameka Mabandla said: “This happened as we were celebrating Loyiso’s son’s birthday -– his first birthday without the presence of his loving father. “It was a difficult day emotionally as Loyiso was a present father and never missed any special days in his children’s lives. I feel relieved and confident that my husband will get justice. Loyiso Nkohla was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station. “The Hawks continue to bring us renewed hope and confidence in the law enforcement agencies of our country and I wish to thank them for their hard work and dedication.”