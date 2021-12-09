Hawks nab paramedics, petrol attendants over alleged fuel card fraud in Prince Albert

CAPE TOWN - Seven suspects were due in court on Thursday, on allegations that they defrauded the State by using petrol cards on fictitious transactions. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said three petrol attendants and four EMS personnel were arrested by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit during its probe into allegations of corruption, fraud and theft committed in Prince Albert.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 43, were arrested on Wednesday. “It is alleged that the EMS personnel worked hand in hand with the petrol attendants to defraud the state by utilizing petrol cards on fictitious transactions. “It is further reported that the suspects would wait for motorists who would pay cash and swipe the fuel cards in return for cash which they would then share amongst themselves.

“All seven suspects are expected to appear in the LeeuGamka Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing charges of fraud, corruption and theft.” Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Mthatha Speciali­sed Commercial Crime Cou­rt released Nontyat­yambo Mgoqi, 43, and Ntsikelelo Tiwani, 61, on R500 bail each. They are accused of fraud. On Tuesday, members of the Mthatha Serious Commercial Crime te­am responded to the information received from a Sassa official at the Mthatha offices, about someo­ne applying for a di­sability grant with fraudulent documents­.

Mgoqi reportedly produced a medical report alleged to have been issued by an audiologist at Mthatha General Hospital. During the interview, with a Sassa-appointed doctor as a norm, it was suspected that the medical report was fraudulent. “Preliminary investigation conducted by the Hawks upon arrival established that Mgoqi was allegedly assisted by her companion Tiwa­ni and paid about R1­ 500 to have the documents drafted. Bo­th suspects were arr­ested at the scene.