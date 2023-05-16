Hawks nab prison warders suspected of being involved in corruption

Cape Town - In what experts say continues to confirm fears of collusion between prisoners and officials, two Cape Town prison warders are expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Tuesday for alleged corrupt activities. The warders, a warrant officer and a sergeant between the ages of 53 and 45, were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption investigation team based in Bellville on Monday , after their morning parade.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the officers engaged in “hook-ups” with inmates in return for privileges. “Their arrest emanates from information received about suspected warders receiving money from inmates in January, this year.” The crimes were allegedly committed between March, 2020 and 2021.

“This then led to the matter being reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team for further probing,” Hani said. Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that the warders were arrested in connection with the smuggling of contraband. “I can’t go into details yet, we are awaiting their court appearances.”

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) welcomed the arrests and condemned the alleged criminal acts. Popcru Western Cape secretary Pat Raolane said: “We don’t promote such incidents...They are a bad reflection on the institutions that we are supposed to protect, the very same institutions that are in turn meant to protect citizens. “Prisons must be rehabilitation centres, not honeymoon places where those who have wronged society flourish. We call on all authorities to tighten the screws to restore faith.

“We must act in a civilised manner and show pride in the institutions that we serve, and not empower criminality within those institutions,” Raolane said. The arrests follow the scandalous prison break of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester. Bester faked his death and escaped incarceration from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May, last year, allegedly with the assistance of several prison officials.

His arrest has gripped the country and the world, and raised security concerns in relation to prison officials. He too is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. Senior associate at the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence, Praxis Eldred de Klerk, said that the incidents of corruption and Bester’s escape have confirmed the country’s worst fears that there was collusion between prisoners and officials. “This undermines confidence in our public institutions.

“If it’s so easy to circumvent the law and still enjoy committing crimes, what purpose does it serve then to incarcerate them? “Our worst fear is that those who have been convicted continue to benefit from a life of crime through these public officials. “It also seems that our public institutions are not serving their purpose.

“These arrests come against the backdrop of what could essentially be the country’s notorious prison break with the assistance of officials. “This has shown that Correctional Services is flawed because criminals can run empires from within, while we on the outside think that they are being rehabilitated, but they are continuing their crimes with the help of the very same officials who are supposed to assist with their rehabilitation. “It’s very concerning.