According to Nersa, similar arrests were also made in December and January.
“We commend the sterling and speedy work by our law enforcement agencies in arresting the alleged perpetrators of this economic sabotage,” said the regulator member primarily responsible for petroleum pipelines regulation, Muzi Mkhize.
“We earnestly encourage the general public to co-operate with law enforcement agencies in assisting with information that will contribute to prompt identification, isolation and arrest of the perpetrators of criminal activities.”
The arrest follows an investigation by a solid partnership consisting of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and Fidelity Security Agency.