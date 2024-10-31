Hawks probe Adetshina, mom over alleged ID fraud

Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, is preparing to compete in Miss Universe, the South African Department of Home Affairs has revealed that it has started the process to revoke her South African identity and travel documents. The beauty queen left South Africa in August to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, which she eventually won after she was forced to withdraw from Miss South Africa 2024 amid findings by Home Affairs that her parents could have committed identity fraud when she was born in Soweto.

This week, officials from Home Affairs appeared in Parliament where they provided an update on the saga. After much investigation, Adetshina and her Mozambican mother, Anabela Rungo, could face potential fraud charges, officials revealed. Home Affairs revealed that they were done with their investigations and they would cancel the identity and travel documents of Adetshina and her family after they failed to respond to the Monday deadline they were given to make a presentation explaining why they should keep their South African documents.