Hawks probe killing of Khayelitsha police officer

Six months into his policing career, Akho Ndzingo was shot and killed during a crime prevention operation in Khayelitsha. Constable Ndzingo, who was among the cohort of police officers who graduated in December, came under attack in Site B at about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

He was also a Premier Soccer League referee. Western Cape police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said police have opened a murder and attempted murder docket. “The 30-year-old police constable was based at Khayelitsha police station. Reports from the scene indicate that members of Khayelitsha police station’s crime prevention unit were conducting a stop-and-search operation in Q-Block when they came under fire from an armed suspect. Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“Psychosocial support for the colleagues of the deceased member is currently being provided by the SAPS employee health and wellness practitioners,” she said. Potelwa said the investigation has since been taken over by DPCI investigators. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani confirmed they were probing the incident and indicated no arrest had been made yet.

Provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile said: “The officers came under attack after attempting to stop a suspicious looking man. A lack of adequate street lights also created challenges to swiftly apprehend the suspect after the incident. “We are really shocked that a young person with so much potential was robbed of his future in that manner. He was still doing his work base exposure when this unfortunate incident occurred. We have not had an incident where a police officer is murdered a few months out of college in a long while. This is truly sad and devastating.” Patekile assured that no resources will be spared in getting to the perpetrator.

“It is disheartening that police officials who are deployed to bring safety to communities, find themselves being targeted by criminals. Our reinforced deployments are hard at work in efforts to apprehend the suspect,” he said. Khayelitsha Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Monde Bambelo said the entire community was shocked and in mourning. “We feel like we are in the middle of a war that has been declared by these criminals, not just against police but also the community. It shows you the calibre of criminals we have and it is time we unite as a community because a few days ago children were killed in a senseless attack and now this.