The Hawks swooped on a number of George Municipality offices, business premises and private homes during a search-and-seizure operation, following allegations of fraud and corruption in procurement processes and the awarding of tenders by the municipality.

“The ongoing search-and-seizure operation is being carried out at various municipal offices as well as business premises and private homes of certain people of interest.

“No arrests have been made at this stage as no one has been charged.

“We are simply conducting a search and seizure of documents linked to the irregularities on awarding of tenders,” said Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase.

Electronic equipment and a number of documents were retrieved by the Hawks during their operation yesterday.

The operation was prompted by allegations made by individuals about irregular tender procurements and procedures, according to George municipal manager Trevor Botha.

Botha said they were co-operating with the investigation.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the Hawks had started an investigation into alleged irregularities in the municipalities of Bitou (Plettenberg Bay) and George.

“My department has a long history of not fearing to step in when there are concerns about the way municipalities are being run.

“We have seen similar investigations in Oudtshoorn and Kannaland municipalities conducted by the Hawks in the past.

“It is a pity that these types of matters seem to repeat themselves and it is a real pity that public officials seem to forget in whose interests they serve.

“Our message has always been that if your hands are caught in the till in this province, then we will not hesitate to chop them off, no matter whose hands they are,” said Bredell.

Virgil Gericke, the leader of George political party Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners, said they were elated by news of yesterday’s operations.

“We are extremely happy that the Hawks have finally clamped down against the municipality’s officials and administrators.

“For years we have spoken out about the maladministration, corruption and irregularities,” said Gericke.

Independent Civic Organisation of SA provincial leader Dawid Kamfer said they expected more municipal corruption to come to light following the raid.

