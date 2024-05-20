Hawks, SIU confiscate electronics, documents at Home Affairs offices in five provinces

A whistle-blower tip-off led to raids at the office of the Department of Home Affairs in five provinces including the Western Cape, with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Hawks seizing computers, electronics and documents believed to be crucial in the ongoing investigation. The other provinces were Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “The searches follow a tip-off from a whistle-blower that suggested that

Home Affairs officials in the identified centres work with syndicates to duplicate application status files applied for in other offices and process them for a fee. “The whistle-blower also stated that the officials bypass immigration systems to enable foreign nationals who have entered the country illegally to remain in the country and acquire permits illegally and unlawfully. “The whistle-blower alleged that Home Affairs officials are delaying the finalisation of the asylum-seeker permits to facilitate bogus asylum seekers. Through the permits which were obtained illegally and unlawfully, the bogus asylum-seekers will use them to remain in the country and later use the same permits to apply for permanent residence permits and ultimately, obtain South African citizenship.” After getting citizenship, Kganyago said they qualify to get a maroon passport, which allows them to travel all over the world except their country of origin.

“Members of the SIU and the Hawks seized computers, pieces of electronic equipment and documents which will assist with the ongoing investigation. President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to investigate serious maladministration and improper conduct at Home Affairs through Proclamation 154 of 2024.” Liezl van der Merwe, IFP spokesperson on Home Affairs, said they were not surprised by the latest revelations.