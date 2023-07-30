Hawks swoop on suspected cash-in-transit robbers

Three suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers are expected to appear in court this week after being caught by the Hawks. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said they made the arrests in two parts at the weekend following intense investigations. The first suspect was arrested on Friday.

"The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation members based in Bellville arrested a 24-year-old suspect on July 28. His arrest came after members received information that he was appearing in a Khayelitsha court for an unrelated matter. "It is alleged that the suspect was involved in a cash-in-transit heist that occurred in June 2023 in Lwandle, Strand, where an undisclosed amount of cash was robbed, " said Vukubi. The following day, two more suspects were arrested in connection with the crimes.

"The Bellville-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation members followed up the leads and managed to apprehend more suspects for their alleged involvement in a cash heist." All three suspects, aged 22, 24 and 31 respectively, will make a court appearance in Strand Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of armed robbery. Provincial Hawks head Major-General Mathipa Makgapo lauded the arrests.