Hawks swoop on troubled Kannaland council

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit has retrieved documents and computers after raiding the Kannaland Municipality offices this week as part of its probe into alleged financial misconduct by the council. Members of the investigating unit reportedly stormed the municipality in the early hours of Wednesday and confiscated containers full of documents believed to form part of their investigation.

While the municipality has blamed disgruntled former employees for being “driving forces” behind the raid, the Hawks confirmed an investigation was under way. Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said: “This office can confirm that the Hawks conducted search and seizure at Kannaland Municipality. The investigation is under way.” The search and seizure followed the arrest of four top officials who allegedly defrauded the municipality of more than R338 million in 2021.

The officials are accused of enriching themselves through fraudulent appointments in senior positions and acting allowances. The matter is expected back at the Oudtshoorn Regional Court in October. Kannaland municipal manager Hendrik Barnard said the Hawks raided the municipality under the “false pretence” that the information that would be needed would not be surrendered voluntarily

“We want to put on record that Kannaland Municipality is and was never unwilling to co-operate with any requests from SAPS/Hawks or related Law Enforcement Unit, and as such, no prior request for information was received by the municipality. “In this process, Kannaland Municipality gave their full co-operation and all requested information was provided accordingly,” he said. Barnard accused disgruntled employees for circumstances leading to the raid.

“The raid that took place can only be seen as an agenda, driven by disgruntled employees currently on suspension and/ or already dismissed, by misusing state resources such as the Hawks through certain individuals who were part of the raid. “It is now clear that these employees are part of a bigger network of people and/or organisations involved in capturing Kannaland Municipality for personal and/or political benefit,” he said. Meanwhile, three former Matzikama Municipality officials have been ordered to jointly pay back R400 000 for colluding to award business owner Nicolaas Jacobus Klazen a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender without following supply chain management processes in 2020.

The order was made by Special Tribunal Judge Johannes Daffue following an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into Aldrich Hendricks, Isak Edward Jenner and Jafta Booysen. The implicated officials were arrested and charged with fraud in 2022, they are expected back at the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this month. Spokesperson for MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell, Wouter Kriel said: “The minister is awaiting the outcome of the criminal trial to determine whether the legislative provisions relating to the prohibition of convicted and sentenced persons from being re-employed in a municipality will be applicable to the current implicated municipal managers.”

“Furthermore, the minister’s own investigation, which was initiated in terms of section 106 of the Municipal Systems Act, 32 of 2000, has also been concluded and he is considering the five reports prepared by the independent forensic investigators – these will be released in due course.“ Matzikama mayor Johan van der Hoven said the three implicated officials were not currently employed by the municipality. “They resigned. This order sends a strong message which I strongly support, that acts of corruption must be dealt with decisively,” he said.