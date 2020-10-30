Hawks take over probe into off-duty Cape officer's killing

Cape Town - Yet another police officer has been killed, this time in Samora Machel, in a shooting that left his two friends wounded. The Hawks have taken over the investigation since off-duty police officer Khanyisa Sitofile, 29, was killed while sitting with Sanele Maqokolo and Siyabonga Centane. It was reported that a lone gunman approached their vehicle and fired several shots at them on Wednesday night. “Reports at the disposal of police indicate the three were sitting in a vehicle in Oliver Tambo Road in Samora Machel when a lone gunman approached the vehicle and fired several shots at the occupants. All three were wounded. “Sadly, Constable Sitofile died in hospital in Lentegeur,” provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said.

Sitofile was attached to the Philippi East police station where he had worked for three-and-a-half years.

“His colleagues at Philippi East police station described the death as a tragic loss of a quiet member who was dedicated to his work.

“The Western Cape SAPS management has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the constable’s family and colleagues,” Potelwa said.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the investigation was ongoing.

Sitofile’s family yesterday said they were still in mourning, and declined to comment.

According to a reliable source, Maqokolo was wounded and Centane was shot in the left eye and the right side of his face.

The hospital treating Centane said he was in a stable condition.

The name of the hospital is being withheld for safety reasons.

Ward 33 councillor Sithembiso Mzobe said crime in Samora Machel took place on a continuous basis.

“We are not safe as a community at all. We condemn these incidents as they are traumatising, they are current occurrences in our community. That’s why I say it is almost like we don’t have a police station in our community.

“There is no safety at all, even though the police are here,” he said.

Mzobe sent condolences to the family.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the killing of officers was a concern and society’s assistance was needed “as it undermines the state’s capacity to uphold law and order”.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

