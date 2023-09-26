Hawks take over probe into yet another killing of police officer

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has raised the alarm on the continued murders of police officers in the province. This after an off-duty police officer was killed when he and his colleague came under fire in Eland Street, Philippi, on Friday.

This follows the murder of another off-duty police officer in Khayelitsha on September 17. The officer was reportedly sitting in his car with a friend when two unknown gunmen got out of a Toyota Quantum and fired several shots. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said Samora Machel SAPS opened a murder and attempted murder docket for further investigation following the latest attack.

“At about 6.30pm two off-duty policemen, both constables, aged 37 and 33, stationed at Bishop Lavis SAPS, came under attack. “Circumstances surrounding the death of the 37-year-old and the critical injuries sustained by the (other) policemen are being probed by the DPCI (Hawks),” he said. Popcru provincial secretary Pat Raolane said the situation faced by police in the province was a “very difficult” one.

He said: “We were in an Indaba on ideal policing just two weeks ago and one of the issues was the restructuring of SAPS. “We need more hands on deck, policing alone cannot be able to combat crime. “Those in blue who proudly wear the blue uniform and can still do the job need to intensify the fight against crime.

“We are disappointed at these crimes perpetrated against the very same institution tasked with the protection of our civilians. “We call on those in higher positions to act swiftly and ensure that the men and women in blue are safe, we can’t have police killed every week.” Nyanga Community Policing Forum secretary, Dumisani Qwebe, said they had noted several police killings since March.

“It’s something that should be treated as treason because whoever kills an officer is working against the government. “The murder of police should be treated as such. It’s a crisis and we really need to teach our people not to go against the very same institutions that are there to protect them. We call on all citizens to report these heinous crimes,” he said. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.