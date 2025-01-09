‘He was excited about Grade R’ - Manenberg community mourns five-year-old Ameer Abrahams

The family of five-year-old Ameer Abrahams, who was shot in the head in Manenberg and died two days later in hospital, said the little boy had been excited about starting Grade R next week. Ameer was walking to the shop with his father and baby sister when gangsters started shooting in Irvine Street on Monday.

He was declared brain dead, and Wednesday morning, his family was told to prepare for the worst. At about 11am, the life support machine was switched off at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. Five-year-old Ameer Abrahams was shot in the head in Manenberg and died two days later in hospital. Picture: Supplied His heartbroken aunt, Tasneem Benjamin, said they had hoped Ameer would survive the shooting.

“The doctor prepared us for what was about to happen, at the end of the day it was not what the doctor said but the ultimate decision was with God, the creator,” Benjamin said. “The doctor also briefed us that we mustn’t get our hopes up because the brain was damaged but all his organs were fine. He was on life support. “His dad couldn’t leave his side, he was very devastated, he took this very hard. The mom only came home to breastfeed her daughter and then went back to the hospital.”

She explained that on Monday, the boy’s father took him and his seven-month-old sister to the shop near their Irvine Street home. “He had the baby in his arms, and the five-year-old was walking with his music box when the shooting started. “He grabbed his son to get him out of the way but at the time he had already been shot. And he didn’t even notice that,” Benjamin added.

“It seemed like the ambulance was taking very long, we were sitting next to him while he was unconscious. The other two people who were shot were taken to hospital because they didn’t have serious injuries.” Benjamin said Ameer had been so excited about starting school next week. “He was going to start Grade R in Manenberg Primary. Ameer was a happy child, he talked a lot and loved Gqom music. Even when he was shot, he had his music box.”

The aunt said on Tuesday they heard that there were arrests. “He gave himself up at Mitchells Plain police station. He sent someone to apologise on his behalf. The worst thing about this is that the shooter is known to us and knew Ameer.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the arrests.

“Be advised that the five-year-old boy died on Wednesday in hospital due to injuries sustained. The case docket will now be changed to murder and two counts of attempted murder for investigation. “Three suspects aged 24, 26 and 31 were arrested on Tuesday by Anti-Gang Unit detectives. “They are due to appear in court once charged.”

Manenberg Community Police Forum chairperson Vernon Visagie welcomed the arrests. “The community must stand together to bring justice for the boy. We commend SAPS and the community for the speedy arrest. We have to place faith in the justice system so the suspects can be convicted and get appropriate sentences that are due to them. “We can’t tolerate these senseless killings, it can’t be normal to live like this.”