Health anti-corruption forum records successes

Cape Town - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has revealed that nearly 30 allegations of fraud have been referred to the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum (HSACF) since 2018. Phaahla said 11 allegations of corruption were referred to the forum in 2018/19 and 2019/20; 12 in 2020/21, five in 2021/22 and one in 2022-23.

“All allegations were referred to the relevant entities of the HSACF for formal investigations,” he said in reply to parliamentary questions from DA MP Lindy Wilson. Phaahla said the forum has registered “significant investigation outcomes” after 12 matters were reported and formally investigated. These related to criminal prosecution, civil recoveries, and medical aid sanctions. The minister mentioned, among others, the freezing order of a former North West head of department’s pension to the tune of R2.1 million in connection with the Aero Medical and Patient Transport contract.

In this matter the head of department was dismissed in January 2020 and disciplinary referral was made for the CFO, who facilitated irregular payments. “R30m civil proceedings have been instituted,” he said. The minister said civil proceedings to the value of R204m were being instituted against Buthelezi EMS. Phaahla said in the corruption allegations in the National Health Laboratory Services, there were eight referrals for disciplinary proceedings; 11 criminal referrals and a review application against eight companies with a R172m preservation order being obtained.

There were also 13 disciplinary referrals relating to two individuals in the Council for Medical Schemes; one criminal referral relating to 18 individuals and 53 lifestyle audits conducted. Civil litigation has been instituted to the value of R82 994 347 against legal practitioners involved in maladministration, Phaala said. “The rand value of potential loss prevented amount to R412 549 298,” he said about medical negligence court cases. The minister said R1.6m was to be recovered and R25m potential loss prevented in maladministration linked to the office of the State Attorney in relation to SAPS claims based on wrongful arrest or detention, assault or malicious prosecution.

Phaahla said 18 legal practitioners who assisted the Office of the State Attorney in rendering legal services for medical negligence claims in the Gauteng and Eastern Cape Departments of Health were being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit. “Seventeen claims of legal practitioners still need to be verified by legal tax bill consultants.” Five criminal referral letters have been sent to the National Prosecuting Authority to institute criminal prosecutions for fraud in respect of five officials who issued irregular licences at the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.