Health council in urgent court bid over dropping of two anti-abortion doctor charges









Anti-abortion doctor Jacques de Vos’s alleged unprofessional conduct disciplinary hearing has been postponed to the new year. File picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The disciplinary hearing into anti-abortion doctor Jacques de Vos’s alleged unprofessional conduct has been postponed to the new year as a decision to drop two of four charges against him is up for review. The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)’s legal representative, Zolile Gajana, yesterday said they planned to urgently take the disciplinary hearing committee’s decision to set aside charges relating to De Vos allegedly distributing pamphlets that imposed his religious beliefs, and that he attempted to influence his colleagues via text message, to the high court. Gajana said they could not proceed with further charges until then and the case was postponed to April. De Vos, 32, was a medical intern at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg in 2016 when he landed himself in hot water for allegedly advising a patient that abortion is the killing of a human being. The HPCSA charged De Vos on four counts.

The two which still stand relate to De Vos allegedly dissuading the patient from terminating her pregnancy; disrespecting the dignity of the patient; and using emotive language to convey his beliefs.

He is also accused of disrespecting his patient’s choices regarding her autonomy.

At the resumption of the disciplinary proceedings in Newlands yesterday, De Vos pleaded not guilty to the remaining two charges.

His legal representative, Keith Matthee, said the plea was made under a cloud of assumption, as among outstanding information they needed to argue their case was the age of the foetus De Vos refused to abort, and the method another doctor had used to eventually carry out the procedure.

“Our assumption is that the foetus was 19 to 20 weeks old,” Matthee said.

Both the HPCSA and De Vos’s team said they planned to call expert witnesses to testify when the case resumed.

Cape Times