The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)’s legal representative, Zolile Gajana, yesterday said they planned to urgently take the disciplinary hearing committee’s decision to set aside charges relating to De Vos allegedly distributing pamphlets that imposed his religious beliefs, and that he attempted to influence his colleagues via text message, to the high court.
Gajana said they could not proceed with further charges until then and the case was postponed to April.
De Vos, 32, was a medical intern at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg in 2016 when he landed himself in hot water for allegedly advising a patient that abortion is the killing of a human being.
The HPCSA charged De Vos on four counts.