The problem started when the City withdrew its refuse collection services in the area - as well as in Kanana informal settlement in Gugulethu and Europe informal settlement, Nyanga - in August, due to employment disputes with residents.
Residents, fed-up with living in stinking, rodent infested conditions, are now demanding that community leaders and the City come to an agreement.
Marikana resident Abongile Ngcobo said: “The smell is unbearable, there are fleas and maggots coming out of the rubbish, and children are getting itchy rashes. This has been ongoing for about three months.
“The councillor had arranged for a truck to clean up along Sheffield Road on October 17. However, the problem is inside the informal settlement, not at the road.”