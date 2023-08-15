Health sector counting costs of taxi strike

The province’s health-care system, now counting the cost of damages it suffered during the taxi strike, is also playing catch-up with postponed surgeries. According to officials, the Site B Male Clinic in Khayelitsha remained closed on Monday while other clinics offered limited services, with security guards on-site to guard their facilities.

This as criminals went on the rampage last week, targeting clinics and stealing more than 30 computers, landline telephones and tablets. Many facilities, including the Vanguard Hospital in Bonteheuwel, were forced to close. Health Mayco member Patricia van der Ross said clinics that were closed have reopened, except the male clinic, that is closed until further notice.

The Site C Youth Clinic was offering limited services as not all the rooms were suitable to render all services yet. “The Site B Male Clinic has no water, the computers were stolen and the burglar bars in front of the doors were cut off. We are waiting for the facility’s management to start repairs. “Security guards are on-site to guard the facility.

“At Site C Youth Clinic, repairs are under way in the areas that were vandalised,” said Van der Ross. According to Department of Health spokesperson Mark van der Heever, only Nolungile Clinic in Khayelitsha, under clinics run by the province, sustained structural damages after a section was set alight and windows stoned. He said while an assessment was under way, services have been resumed.

“The Nolungile Community Health Centre is fully functional. “During the time the facility was closed, residents were able to access health services at Site B Community Health Centre, Michael Mapongwana Community Health Centre and at Khayelitsha Hospital,” said Van der Heever. Elective surgeries that were postponed would form part of the catch-up phase, which hospitals would plan, he said.

Western Cape Community Police Forum Board spokesperson, Mark Lintnaar urged communities not to assist criminals by buying stolen valuables. “Anyone who buys stolen property or goods is just as guilty as the criminals. We hope that the participation of the residents will assist SAPS to make arrests and no stone must be left unturned. “Such behaviours cripple our communities and now taxpayers’ money that could have gone to something else that is needed must instead fix what was damaged,” said Lintnaar.