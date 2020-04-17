Health specialist mugged in Khayelitsha during Covid-19 testing
They have called for more police visibility. The specialist was among a team of provincial health workers who had gone to conduct Covid-19 tests and screening in Site C on Wednesday.
Health Department spokesperson for the Khayelitsha and Eastern Substructure, Sithembiso Magubane, said the police have since been asked to safeguard health workers conducting tests in communities.
“Western Cape Government Health can confirm that an MSF e-health specialist was mugged during Covid-19 screening and testing in Site C.
“Screening and testing continues as per the department’s schedule with SAPS members present on site. We call on the community to protect these health workers who are putting their lives at risk to ensure Covid-19 does not spread any further,” said Magubane.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk referred a Cape Times enquiry to national police spokesperson Vish Naidoo, who had not responded by deadline.
Health Department head Keith Cloete condemned the incident.
“There have a been few concerns, but nothing serious. The Khayelitsha incident is the first, and hopefully the last, to happen. That crew was so traumatised that activities had to be terminated.
"We don’t understand how residents can attack the same people who are trying to help them. So just like with ambulances the testing crews will only enter communities if the police or law enforcement are available to accompany them,” said Cloete.
