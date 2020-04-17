Health specialist mugged in Khayelitsha during Covid-19 testing

Cape Town – Khayelitsha residents are fearing that crime could impact on essential service delivery in the area after a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) e-health specialist was mugged at gunpoint.

They have called for more police visibility. The specialist was among a team of provincial health workers who had gone to conduct Covid-19 tests and screening in Site C on Wednesday.

Health Department spokesperson for the Khayelitsha and Eastern Substructure, Sithembiso Magubane, said the police have since been asked to safeguard health workers conducting tests in communities.

“Western Cape Government Health can confirm that an MSF e-health specialist was mugged during Covid-19 screening and testing in Site C.

“Screening and testing continues as per the department’s schedule with SAPS members present on site. We call on the community to protect these health workers who are putting their lives at risk to ensure Covid-19 does not spread any further,” said Magubane.