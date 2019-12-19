The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) has blamed the three-month postponement of the official’s disciplinary hearing on the department allegedly finding out about demonstrations it planned for yesterday in support of the intern.
The accusations against the official date back to August. His disciplinary hearing started on Tuesday and he had been placed on precautionary suspension, the department said.
Nupsaw provincial office manager Omar Parker said information on the demonstration had been leaked.
“Some information leaked; now they postponed the hearing to an undisclosed date in February,” he said.