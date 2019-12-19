Hearing on alleged sexual harassment at department 'delayed after leak'









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – An intern at the provincial Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has to wait until next year before her case against a senior official for alleged sexual harassment will be heard. The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) has blamed the three-month postponement of the official’s disciplinary hearing on the department allegedly finding out about demonstrations it planned for yesterday in support of the intern. The accusations against the official date back to August. His disciplinary hearing started on Tuesday and he had been placed on precautionary suspension, the department said. Nupsaw provincial office manager Omar Parker said information on the demonstration had been leaked. “Some information leaked; now they postponed the hearing to an undisclosed date in February,” he said.

Sharing details of the alleged incident, Parker said: “The girl worked directly with this director. He sent her inappropriate messages but she ignored it.

“She wasn’t too concerned until it continued and she started to become uneasy. There was some sort of control being exercised over her and at one point there was an inappropriate physical gesture.

“She first complained to one of the HR managers, who did absolutely nothing. When things persisted, she laid a formal complaint with another manager who escalated it to employee relations.”

Parker said he was concerned for the woman, as many people who initially supported her were starting to pull out.

The department said they could not say much at this stage.

“Following an alleged incident, we can confirm that a senior official has been placed on precautionary suspension. As we cannot prejudice the process, we are unable to provide details as the matter is currently under investigation.

“We cannot provide further comment on this until the process has been concluded,” department spokesperson Tania Colyn said.

Cape Times