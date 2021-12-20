Heart FM says radio legend Clarence Ford made a ’clean break’

CAPE TOWN - Heart FM says while it would have preferred to retain the services of radio legend Clarence Ford in some way or form, he elected to make a “clean break” from the station which they had to accept, contrasting reports that Ford was fired with immediate effect on Monday. Ford, who had been with the station for 24 years, told the Weekend Argus that he was en route to Heart's studios in Green Point for his regular 12-3pm lunchtime show on Monday when he got a phone call from programme manager Vernon Nel informing him of his dismissal.

Ford said he immediately phoned station manager Renee Redelinghuys for clarity and was told his contract was terminated with immediate effect. In a post on social media, Ford wrote to his listeners: “I was deluded to think that I would be granted an opportunity to say thank you. Thank you for the love and thank you for the journey. I am out and at peace! I hope I have made a contribution to the kind of work environment that everyone deserves. We made memories together. We’ll make more soon! Thank you for allowing me a place in your life.” Ford’s dismissal follows his revelations in a Weekend Argus Sunday exclusive that bullying by a senior manager resulted in his decision to leave the station. His departure from the station was only meant to happen at the end of February next year.

Heart FM’s Managing Director Renee Redelinghuys Monday afternoon said their version of events differed significantly. “Clarence has been part of our family for many years so we would prefer not to engage with media about him. We wish him all the best for the future.” In a public statement, Heart FM said with an ever-changing radio landscape over the last few years, and constantly changing listening patterns, they had to consider options around retaining existing audiences as well as growing for the future which resulted in refreshing their line-up.