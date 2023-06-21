Heartbroken owner offers reward for beloved missing cat

Cape Town – A Brackenfell woman is offering a R1 000 reward to anyone who might be able to help locate her beloved missing cat Rasta. Rachael Behrens, 28, said that she last saw her 4-year-old cat Rasta just before she left home on the morning of May 16.

“We were staying in Kuilsriver then, because I have recently moved to Brackenfell. We usually slept in the same bed together because he is my precious baby. So when I left in the morning he was there, but when I returned he had disappeared. “It has been very difficult not knowing where he is, how he is doing or whether he is being fed or not. Rasta is basically my child. So following his disappearance there's been a lot of tears. Living without him hasn’t been the easiest thing, especially with the recent move. I miss him so dearly,” said the heartbroken owner. Behrens said Rasta was given to her by a close friend, and they grew very close.