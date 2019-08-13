Teen sailor Hannah Sasman finished in second place at the RS Tera World Championship 2019 Sailing Regatta in Sweden. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Heathfield sailor Hannah Sasman,12, did South Africa proud in finishing as the second-placed female at a recent World Sailing championship in Sweden. In addition, Hannah came 16th overall at the RS Tera World Championship 2019 Sailing Regatta in which 52 sailors from across the world competed. The event was held in Ljungskile, Sweden, from August 4-9.

Speaking shortly after her return from the championships on Sunday, Hannah said: “It was an honour competing against the best sailors in the world.

"The best part of the competition was meeting friends from all over the place who share a common interest in sailing. I had lots of fun out on the water.

“I’d like to thank all those who helped and supported me to make my dream come true, and a special thanks to my mom and dad for all their sacrifices!”

About the race itself, she said: “I had a really good day. Unfortunately I had a black flag disqualification in one race, but in the other races I did well.

"This year we had unusually light breezes at home in Cape Town, so I had good preparation for this kind of stuff. When the event is held in South Africa next year, I really hope there’s a home advantage then.”

Hannah’s proud father, Gilzean Sasman, said: “Hannah had a great experience. She learnt a lot.

“We’d just like to thank all those supporters, especially the Kalk Bay Foundation, for all the help and support over the last few months to get Hannah there.

“We thank those who gave donations. She came second in the world (among the female participants) and 16th overall (in the championships).

“We’re very, very happy with her performance.”

Four other South African sailors competed at the championships alongside Sasman. They included fellow female Ashley Layland, Jowayden Jacobus, and Ruzaide Kannemeyer, all from Mossel Bay, and Roux le Roux from KwaZulu-Natal.

World Sailing is the world governing body for the sport of sailing, and is responsible for managing sailing at the Olympic Games and the development of the sport across the globe.

Cape Times