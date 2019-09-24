File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City’s Anti-littering and Dumping Task Team is geared to go out in full force to bring those who dump to book. If found to be on the wrong side of the law, repeat offenders could have their vehicles forfeited and/or receive fines and impoundment fees of up to R22 400. The dumping of rubble and other waste is strictly prohibited.

"The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Department, working closely with other City departments, such as Metro Police, Traffic Services, Solid Waste Law Enforcement, Water and Reticulation as well as Environmental Resource Management, will implement a zero-tolerance enforcement programme that will send out a clear message to stop dumping.

"The Integrated Waste Management By-law authorises the City to seize and impound any vehicle used or involved in illegal dumping.

" For July and August 2019, the Law Enforcement Department has issued at least 905 littering fines and 168 dumping fines.

"Officers have been enjoined to sustain and increase the enforcement of these contraventions.

"The City will follow a renewed and integrated approach to clamp down on those who illegally litter and dump waste in public open spaces, parks and city property.

"Illegal dumping has a serious effect on the natural and built environment and the City of Cape Town has the responsibility, on behalf of residents, to protect the environment.

"Apart from destroying the environment, including contaminating subterranean and surface water resources as well as possible health risks, dumping can also damage city infrastructure," said the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

"The relevant by-laws enables the City to seize and impound vehicles used in dumping. The seizure and impoundment of vehicles involved in illegal dumping is used internationally and has proven to be an extremely effective strategy in deterring and preventing illegal dumping as well as ensuring the successful resolution and prosecution of such cases.

"Those who intend to dump, should know that the seizure and impoundment of the vehicle used in dumping will be for the expense of the owner or the person holding or operating the vehicle."

The vehicle will not be released unless the case is concluded and on receipt of the fees payable which include an impoundment fee: First offence R8 700; second offence R11 700; and third offence R17 400.

In addition to the above, the offender will also be issued with a fine to the amount of R5 000 for contravening the by-law.

"Although illegal dumping is prevalent across the metropole, the Task Team will identify certain hot spots so as to improve operational efficiency. In this regard, the City’s Law Enforcement Department will work closely with other City Departments.

"The efforts of the Task Team and the possibility of having the vehicle forfeited should send out a clear message to those who intend to dump waste in unauthorised spaces.

"The impoundment and fines that will be issued will set an example that the City is serious in our efforts to keep the environment clean.

"We would like to request the public to assist Law Enforcement Officials in reporting any illegal dumping activity so that the Task Team can act swiftly," said Smith.

Residents can report illegal dumping by phoning the city’s call centre on 0860 103 089, the City’s emergency number 107 (from a landline) or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.

Cape Times